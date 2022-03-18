Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $801.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 809 ($10.52) to GBX 801 ($10.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of RDWWF stock remained flat at $$8.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. Redrow has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

