Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in February

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 273,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.6 days.
Shares of RGRNF stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Regis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.
About Regis Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regis Resources (RGRNF)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.