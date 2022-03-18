Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of RGLS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,468. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
RGLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
