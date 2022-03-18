Rentokil Initial plc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rentokil Initial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

RTOKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($8.19) to GBX 550 ($7.15) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Shares of RTOKY opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $43.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

