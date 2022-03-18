Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Shares of RPAY opened at $14.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Repay had a negative net margin of 22.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Repay in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Repay by 26.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

