Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 91,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 636,939 shares.The stock last traded at $14.59 and had previously closed at $14.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPAY shares. TheStreet lowered Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

