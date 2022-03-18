Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Select Energy Services, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Select Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTTR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $913.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.47. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,451 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $7,576,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 279,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

