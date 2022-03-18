Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Smartsheet Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Smartsheet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMAR. Citigroup dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.72.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $85.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after acquiring an additional 140,053 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,283,000 after acquiring an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.