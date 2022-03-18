Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MEG Energy (MEG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MEG Energy (TSE: MEG) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2022 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

3/8/2022 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$22.00.

3/7/2022 – MEG Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$25.00.

3/4/2022 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

3/3/2022 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00.

1/25/2022 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$16.00.

Shares of MEG opened at C$18.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$6.04 and a 52 week high of C$21.17.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

