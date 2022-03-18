Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 665,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

In other news, Director Suzanne Blanchet acquired 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RFP stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 715,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,700. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 3.08.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 8.38%.

About Resolute Forest Products (Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.