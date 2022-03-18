Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 665,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.
In other news, Director Suzanne Blanchet acquired 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
RFP stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 715,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,700. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 3.08.
Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 8.38%.
About Resolute Forest Products (Get Rating)
Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
