Restore (LON:RST) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Restore (LON:RST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($7.41) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON RST opened at GBX 455 ($5.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £621.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. Restore has a 52-week low of GBX 286.15 ($3.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 530 ($6.89). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 458.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 477.93.
Restore Company Profile (Get Rating)
