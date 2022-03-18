Restore (LON:RST) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Restore (LON:RST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($7.41) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON RST opened at GBX 455 ($5.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £621.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. Restore has a 52-week low of GBX 286.15 ($3.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 530 ($6.89). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 458.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 477.93.

Restore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

