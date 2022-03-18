Reviewing Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) and Its Rivals

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Alignment Healthcare to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alignment Healthcare -16.72% -58.92% -29.62% Alignment Healthcare Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alignment Healthcare $1.17 billion -$195.29 million -8.34 Alignment Healthcare Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 5.66

Alignment Healthcare’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alignment Healthcare. Alignment Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alignment Healthcare and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alignment Healthcare 0 2 8 0 2.80 Alignment Healthcare Competitors 107 1132 2303 45 2.64

Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $20.89, indicating a potential upside of 117.82%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 6.10%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Alignment Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alignment Healthcare rivals beat Alignment Healthcare on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

