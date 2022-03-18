Reviewing HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) & Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -5.98% -7.63% -3.05% Roblox -25.62% -84.32% -14.33%

This is a summary of recent ratings for HubSpot and Roblox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 1 20 1 3.00 Roblox 1 3 10 0 2.64

HubSpot currently has a consensus price target of $738.78, indicating a potential upside of 58.08%. Roblox has a consensus price target of $82.77, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Roblox’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Roblox is more favorable than HubSpot.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of HubSpot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HubSpot and Roblox’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $1.30 billion 16.98 -$77.84 million ($1.67) -279.84 Roblox $1.92 billion 12.96 -$491.65 million ($1.09) -42.52

HubSpot has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roblox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HubSpot beats Roblox on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc. develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

