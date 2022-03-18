Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.40.

NYSE:REXR opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

