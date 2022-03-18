RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RGCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

RGCO opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the third quarter worth about $245,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

