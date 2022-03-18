Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $164.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.94 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

