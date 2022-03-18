Robert Allan Dickinson Sells 1,800,000 Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) Stock

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Rating) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,555,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,577,759.75.

Shares of CVE AHR opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Amarc Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.26 million and a PE ratio of 65.00.

Amarc Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 704 square kilometers located in northeast of Smithers, British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 482 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

