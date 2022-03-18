Robert Allan Dickinson Sells 1,800,000 Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) Stock

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Rating) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,555,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,577,759.75.
Shares of CVE AHR opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Amarc Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.26 million and a PE ratio of 65.00.
Amarc Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
