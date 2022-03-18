Robert G. Miller, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $77,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $2,742,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 47.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.