Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Robinhood Markets from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.62.

Shares of HOOD opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,148,358,000. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,317,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after buying an additional 13,971,123 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $858,893,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after buying an additional 10,405,975 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

