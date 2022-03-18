Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Shares Down 0.5%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44. Approximately 439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned approximately 0.51% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
