Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 9,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 492,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

RKLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockley Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

The company has a market cap of $571.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86.

In other news, CFO Mahesh Karanth sold 8,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $32,217.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $47,973.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $100,074 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

