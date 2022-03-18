Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 27,699 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 117,630 shares in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

