Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading Down 3.3%

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 9,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 310,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17.
In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIV)
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
