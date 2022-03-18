Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Roper Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $16.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies stock opened at $461.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $391.02 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $444.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.08.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.