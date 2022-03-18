Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Roth Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

RAPT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $665.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.64. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,814.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $63,313.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $56,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $436,331 over the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

