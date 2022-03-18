Round Rock Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 412.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,091,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 213,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,067,000.
NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.
