Round Rock Advisors LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $261.31. 76,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,219. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $270.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.