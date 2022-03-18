Round Rock Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 9.9% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,081,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $4.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.33. 3,904,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,434,760. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.