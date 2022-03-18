Round Rock Advisors LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.95. The stock had a trading volume of 159,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,008. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.37 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.