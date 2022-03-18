RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.71.

NYSE:RPM opened at $82.20 on Thursday. RPM International has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,083,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

