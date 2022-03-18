RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.43) EPS.

RMBL traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 233,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,096. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.67. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RumbleON by 1,059.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 97,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RumbleON by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

