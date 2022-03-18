Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.99, but opened at $37.95. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ryan Specialty Group shares last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 7,995 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RYAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

