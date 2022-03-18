Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives GBX 263.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBREGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 263.80 ($3.43).

SBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 268 ($3.49) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sabre Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.63) to GBX 231 ($3.00) in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

SBRE opened at GBX 205.50 ($2.67) on Tuesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 276 ($3.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of £513.75 million and a PE ratio of 14.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 209.17.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

