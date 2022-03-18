SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($19.78) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SFQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.53) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($21.98) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.90 ($18.57).

Shares of ETR:SFQ opened at €8.75 ($9.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. SAF-Holland has a fifty-two week low of €8.20 ($9.01) and a fifty-two week high of €14.49 ($15.92). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.66. The company has a market cap of $397.02 million and a PE ratio of 10.77.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

