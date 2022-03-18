salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,320 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $210.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.27, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,348 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,852. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

