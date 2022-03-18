salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.620-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion-$32.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.78 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.930-$0.940 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.52. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a PE ratio of 140.27, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,348 shares of company stock worth $40,575,852. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.