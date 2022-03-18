Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International makes up about 2.1% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

