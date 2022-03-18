Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,070 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Clarivate accounts for 2.1% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Clarivate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Clarivate by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Clarivate by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Clarivate by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.