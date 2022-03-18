Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys 129 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $222.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.54 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

