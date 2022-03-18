Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $211.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.42 and a 200-day moving average of $269.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Argus cut their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

