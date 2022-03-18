Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,205 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 727,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

