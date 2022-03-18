Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 676 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Encore Capital Group makes up about 0.8% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.64. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,578,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

