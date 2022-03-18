Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PTON. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities cut Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.35.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $24.70 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $74,023,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,521,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,065,000 after acquiring an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,410,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

