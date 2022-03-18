Scala Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Scala has a market capitalization of $748,038.57 and approximately $127.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scala has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045590 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.06 or 0.07046764 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,017.29 or 0.99804267 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00032892 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

