Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) PT Lowered to 415.00 at Barclays

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from 485.00 to 415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SBBTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 286.00 to 274.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schibsted ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBBTF opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

