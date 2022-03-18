Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.33-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.47. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.330-$1.380 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

