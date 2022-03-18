Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of SCHL opened at $42.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 578,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 93,497 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 181,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

