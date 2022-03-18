Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,676 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $33,158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,324,000 after acquiring an additional 729,536 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $27,371,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,133,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,995,000 after acquiring an additional 527,400 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

