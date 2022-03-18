Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock remained flat at $$49.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $51.33.

