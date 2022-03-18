Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

